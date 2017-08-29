New Orleans hospitality workers collect gift cards for Houston

NEW ORLEANS– As New Orleans commemorates the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a group of local restaurateurs and others in the hospitality community are holding a gift card drive to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

It’s an effort to return the favor, after so many people in Houston reached out to help New Orleans 12 years ago.

Several New Orleans area restaurants will be accepting gift cards during normal operating hours on Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

Donated cards will go to families of restaurant and service industry workers in the Houston area, to assist in their recovery. Gift cards are encouraged from Visa or American Express, as well as specialty stores such as Target, Wal Mart, Home Depot, Loews, Bed Bath and Beyond, Rite Aid and/or CVS.

All gift cards will be delivered this weekend. Additional efforts are being coordinated by members of the New Orleans hospitality community to provide “boots on the ground” support in affected areas. Gift cards will be accepted on Tuesday, August 29, during normal operating hours at the following locations:

Lakeview:

Pizza Nola, 141 W Harrison, 70124, (504) 872-0731, 11am-9pm

Uptown:

Cavan, 3607 Magazine St, 70115 (504) 509-7655, 4pm-10pm

Taceaux Loceaux (at the Kingpin on Tuesday nights), 1307 Lyons, 70115

St James Cheese Company– 5004 Prytania St, 70115, (504) 899-4737, 11a-6p

La Thai, 4938 Prytania St, 70115, (504) 899-8886, 5pm-10pm

Poke Loa, 3341 Magazine St, 70115, (504) 309-9993; 11am-9pm

French Quarter:

Sylvain, 625 Chartres St, 70130 (504) 265-8123, 5:30pm-11pm

Meauxbar, 942 N Rampart St, 70116, (504) 569-9979, 5pm-10pm

Palace Café, 605 Canal St, 70130, (504) 523-1661, 8am-10pm ATTENTION Barbara Krieger

Arnaud’s and French 75 Bar, 813 Bienville St, 70112, (504) 523-5433, 6pm-10pm

Lower Garden District:

Barrel Proof, 1201 Magazine St, 70130, (504) 299-1888, 4pm-12am

Downtown:

Southern Food and Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Hailey Blvd, 70113, (504) 569-0405

Warehouse District:

St James Cheese Company– 641 Tchoupitoulas, 70130, (504) 304-1485, 11a-6p

Harahan:

Cottage Catering, 1536 River Oaks Rd W, 70123, (504) 343-5706, 7am-5pm

West Bank:

Banana Blossom, 2112 Belle Chasse Hwy #10, Gretna, 70053, (504) 392-7530, 11am-2:30p, 5-9:30pm

Seersucker Catering, 938 Hancock St, Gretna, 70053, (504) 702-8040, 8am-5pm

Café Hope at Timberlane, 1101 Barataria Blvd, Marrero, 70072 (504) 756-4673, 11am-2pm

Amore Bakery & Café, 307 Huey P Long Ave, Gretna, 70053, (504) 322-2122, 7am-6pm

Additional drop-off locations will be announced on social media and on the group’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/262933897426740