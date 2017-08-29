Louisiana SPCA prepping for influx of animals from Texas

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana SPCA is preparing to take in animals rescued from the floodwaters inundating Houston.

Even as Tropical Storm Harvey still rages across parts of Texas and Louisiana, the Louisiana SPCA is coordinating transports to prepare for an expected influx of animals from Texas.

“By transporting adoptable animals out of Louisiana we are creating much needed space to take in animals affected by Harvey,” Louisiana SPCA CEO Ana Zorrilla said. “We’re not only transporting animals from our facility, but animals from all over southeast Louisiana.”

About 100 animals from the Louisiana SPCA and the St. Landry Parish Animal Shelter have been transported to Atlanta and the Greater Birmingham Humane Society so far.

An airplane transport is scheduled to move about 100 more animals from the Louisiana SPCA, Plaquemines Animal Welfare Society, St. Bernard Animal Shelter and Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge to the Humane Society of the United States on August 31.

The Louisiana SPCA is also working with Zeus’ Place to transport more animals out of state.

The Louisiana SPCA, along with the Houston SPCA and the SPCA of Texas, are encouraging the public to make monetary donations instead of physical supplies.