Local church packs up 18-wheeler with supplies for Harvey victims

METAIRIE, La. -- Students and volunteers have come together at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church to collect and organize supplies for Harvey victims.

Then they'll load it on to an 18-wheeler that will be headed West. If you'd like to donate, please only send items in bulk or pre-packaged. They suggest buying in bulk from Sam’s, Costco, Walmart, etc. Drop off the items at 105 Bonnabel Boulevard in Metairie.

They are collecting the following items:

• Cases of Bottled Water, Powerade, Gatorade

• Baby Items (Diapers, Wipes, Powder, etc.)

• Non-perishable Dry goods and canned goods

• Bleach, Lysol, Clorox Wipes, etc.

• Mops, Brooms, Buckets, etc.

• Contractor Bags, gloves, surgical masks, etc.

• Soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, razors, floss, feminine products, deodorant, etc.

• Paper Towels, Kleenex, Toilet paper, etc.

• Dog and Cat food

• Flash lights and batteries

• New Pillows, sheets, towels, and air mattresses

• Tarps

• Duct tape

• Plastic storage bins

• Folding chairs

• Boxes and Packing tape

They are NOT ACCEPTING clothes, books, or toys.

Please drop off items to the church between 8:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29 to Thursday, Aug. 31 and

Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Thursday, Sept. 7.

Anyone wishing to make a financial donation, can either mail it to St. Catherine of Siena (105 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, LA 70005) with the memo “Hurricane Relief” or mail it to the Archdiocese of New Orleans (Attn: Archbishop Aymond, 7887 Walmsley Ave, New Orleans, LA 70125) with the memo “Hurricane Relief."