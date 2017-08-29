× Landrieu: Schools and public buildings open Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS — The weather outlook has improved somewhat for New Orleans, Mayor Mitch Landrieu said, and schools will be open Wednesday.

Landrieu gave his daily briefing on Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday afternoon.

He said three-four more inches of rainfall are expected throughout the week, with the heaviest rain coming tonight and tomorrow morning.

Landrieu said despite diminished drainage capacity in the city, officials expect that the drainage system can handle the rain.

If there are no drastic changes in the forecast, public buildings and schools will reopen Wednesday.

The area is under a tropical storm watch, but the forecast is looking better for New Orleans, Landrieu said.

Although New Orleans is not expected to flood, officials did remind residents not to drive through high water, and to check on elderly neighbors and family members with special needs.

If you haven’t already, you should sign up for alerts through Nola Ready.

Landrieu also called for a moment of silence to commemorate the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, while expressing sympathy and taking steps to help Houston, which is still experiencing the kind of flooding New Orleans saw during Katrina.

“One positive thing Katrina showed us is that the passion of New Orleanians and Americans is amazing in times of need,” Landrieu said.

Landrieu is re-establishing the Nola Pay it Forward fund through the Greater New Orleans Foundation. All donations will go to Harvey relief efforts in Texas.

He said first responders here are also ready to be mobilized and sent to Houston when the request comes.

