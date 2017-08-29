× Kenner Police arrest man for beating two children, beating and raping girlfriend

KENNER, La. – A Kenner man has been arrested after allegedly beating his girlfriend and her two children before raping his girlfriend under threats of further violence.

The Kenner Police Department arrested 19-year-old Juan Malonado-Chipel on August 28 and charged him with two counts of second degree rape, two counts of cruelty to juveniles, false imprisonment, and domestic abuse battery.

Malonado-Chipel’s 25-year-old girlfriend called the KPD on August 27 to report the abuse.

Both of the children, ages two and four-years-old, had visible injuries after Malonado-Chipel allegedly beat them with a charging cord, according to the KPD.

Malonado-Chipel is also accused of grabbing his girlfriend around her neck and slamming her against a door several times after she objected to his treatment of her children.

Malonado-Chipel smashed his girlfriend’s cell phone to prevent her from leaving and reporting the abuse.

He then forced his girlfriend to engage in sexual intercorse after threatening that he would continue to beat her and her children if she did not comply, according to the KPD.

During questioning, Malonado-Chipel admitted to having what he termed “rough sex” with his girlfriend, and admitted to beating her and her children.

Malonado-Chipel is also being held on an Immigration detainer. No bond has been set, according to the KPD.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone with information concerning this incident to call Kenner Police Detective Peter Foltz at (504) 712-2253 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.