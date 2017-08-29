× Google, Exxon, Caterpillar … Corporate America donates millions to Harvey relief

Corporate giants are making big contributions to disaster relief organizations to help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Harvey landed in Texas as a dangerous hurricane, and life-threatening flooding continues in the Houston area. Countless people have lost their homes or are stranded. Forecast of continued raining in the days ahead make the situation even more precarious.

The storm is expected to leave behind billions of dollars in damages. Here’s what companies are doing to help.

Abbott

Abbott and its foundation the Abbott Fund are giving $1 million in grants and healthcare and nutrition products. That includes $900,000 in grants to the Red Cross, Americares and Direct Relief, and $100,000 in healthcare and nutrition products.

Aetna

The Aetna Foundation announced a $100,000 contribution to both the American Red Cross and the Community Foundation of Greater Houston. It will also donate $50,000 to nonprofit Team Rubicon to assist current and future disaster relief efforts.

Allergan

The Allergan Foundation on Monday said it will donate $100,000 to the Red Cross to support victims of Harvey.

Amazon

Amazon and Whole Foods will match cash donations made on Amazon.com up to $1 million to the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Apple

The tech giant made a $2 million donation to the Red Cross over the weekend, an Apple spokeswoman told CNNMoney. Apple will also match employee donations 2 to 1. Users can donate to the Red Cross through iTunes or on the App Store.

Bank of America

The Bank of America Charitable Foundation is donating $1 million to support Harvey relief efforts, including a $250,000 donation to the Red Cross. The remainder of the funds will be allocated as the company learns more about recovery needs, a spokesperson told CNNMoney.

Bank of America will also match employee donations of $1 or more until September 30. Its usual gift match minimum is $25.

Bayer

Bayer told CNNMoney it is donating $100,000 each to the Red Cross and nonprofit Direct Relief.

BB&T

Bank BB&T is giving $100,000 to the Red Cross of Greater Houston in Texas.

Boeing

The Boeing Charitable Trust committed $1 million to the Red Cross for Harvey relief efforts.

BMO Financial

Financial services provider BMO Financial contributed $100,000 to the Red Cross.

Caterpillar

The Caterpillar Foundation donated $300,000 to the Red Cross to help with immediate relief efforts for Harvey.

Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy on Monday said it will make a $1 million donation to the Red Cross to help with relief and recovery efforts following the storm.

Chevron

Chevron is making a $1 million donation to the Red Cross. The oil and gas company will also match donations made to relief efforts by its employees and retirees.

Cigna

The Cigna Foundation is contributing $100,000 to the Red Cross. Cigna employees can also request matching funds for their donations to the Red Cross.

Citi

The Citi Foundation has committed a $1 million donation to the Red Cross, the company told CNNMoney.

Coach

The Coach Foundation has committed $200,000 to the Red Cross. Coach will also match employee contributions.

CVS

CVS Health and the CVS Health Foundation announced $200,000 in cash and in-kind product donations, including $50,000 each to the Greater Houston Community Foundation and the Red Cross, and $25,000 to the Salvation Army.

CVS will also match employee contributions up to $25,000.

Dow

The Dow Chemical Company Foundation is contributing $1 million to support Harvey relief, including $100,000 each to the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund and Team Rubicon.

Dow is also matching employee and retiree donations up to $100,000 to the Red Cross.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

The Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation is donating $1 million to the Red Cross.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil on Friday said it’s donating $500,000 to Red Cross organizations along the U.S. Gulf Coast to aid with relief efforts. On Tuesday, the company contributed $500,000 to the United Way of Greater Houston.

Facebook

Facebook will match up to $1 million in donations made on its platform for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund.

Ford

The Ford Motor Company Fund is donating $100,000 to disaster relief efforts in Texas. It will also match up to $50,000 in contributions to the Red Cross.

General Electric

The GE Foundation has donated $500,000 to the Red Cross, a spokeswoman told CNNMoney. It will also match employee donations to participating disaster relief organizations.

Google

Google is making a $250,000 Google.org grant to the Red Cross and matching employee donations up to $250,000.

H-E-B Grocery

H‑E‑B Grocery will donate $100,000 toward Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, specifically to the Red Cross, Salvation Army and Feeding Texas. Customers can also make a donation at its Texas stores.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare donated $1 million to the American Red Cross.

Home Depot

Home Depot on Monday committed $1 million to help storm relief efforts. The donation will go to nonprofits, such as the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing and Team Rubicon.

Humana

The Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of health insurance company Humana, on Saturday gave a $250,000 immediate grant to the Red Cross.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange is making a $1 million contribution to the Red Cross and matching employee donations.

Jefferies

Investment bank Jefferies will donate $1 million to several charities aiding in the relief effort. The firm will also donate all net trading commissions on Wednesday from U.S., European and Asia equity, fixed income and foreign exchange trading to relief efforts.

JPMorgan

JPMorgan Chase said it would donate $1 million to the Red Cross and other nonprofit groups providing immediate relief. The firm is also matching employee donations to these organizations.

Chase will also automatically waive or refund fees, such as late fees for mortgages and credit cards, through September 10 for customers in areas severely impacted by the hurricane.

Kellogg

Kellogg Company Fund, the charitable arm of Kellogg, is committing $100,000 to nonprofit Feeding America to aid disaster relief efforts.

Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare is making a $50,000 donation to the Red Cross to aid recovery efforts from Harvey in Texas and the Gulf Coast.

Kroger

The Kroger Co. Foundation committed $100,000 to the Houston Food Bank. For every share of Kroger’s Facebook post, the foundation will donate $5 to the Food Bank, up to $100,000.

Lowe’s

The home improvement retailer on Saturday announced a $500,000 contribution to American Red Cross Disaster Relief to help provide food, shelter and supplies to those impacted by Harvey and other crises.

At Lowe’s stores in Texas, customers can also make a donation to the Red Cross.

Microsoft

Microsoft on Monday announced a $100,000 grant to the Red Cross.

New York Life

New York Life is donating $500,000 to support Harvey relief efforts, including $150,000 to the Red Cross and $100,000 apiece to Save the Children and Feeding Texas.

The life insurance company will also match employee donations up to $150,000 to these organizations.

PenFed Credit Union

PenFed, one of the country’s largest credit unions, will donate $50,000 to the Red Cross Corpus Christi and Houston chapters.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation gave a $1 million grant to the Red Cross.

Range Resources

Oil and gas company Range Resources announced a $100,000 donation to the Red Cross for Harvey relief aid.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air is making a $100,000 donation to the Red Cross. The company will also match employee contributions up to $25,000.

Sempra Energy

The Sempra Energy Foundation will contribute $75,000 each to the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and nonprofit Americares. The foundation will also match up to $50,000 in employee donations.

Southern Company

The Southern Company Charitable Foundation will give $100,000 to the Red Cross. The company will also match employee and retiree donations.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker announced a commitment of up to $125,000 for immediate disaster relief, including a $50,000 donation to the Red Cross and $25,000 to the Houston ToolBank. It will also match employee donations 2 to 1.

Starbucks

The Starbucks Foundation donated $250,000 to the Red Cross. Customers can also make a contribution to Harvey relief efforts at any Starbucks store in the U.S.

Stream Energy

Stream, a Dallas-based home energy and wireless provider, donated $25,000 through its philanthropic arm Stream Cares to the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

SunTrust

The SunTrust Foundation announced a $100,000 grant to the Red Cross.

Target

Target is donating $500,000 to support Harvey recovery efforts, including to organizations like the Red Cross, Salvation Army and Team Rubicon.

Under Armour

Under Armour donated $50,000 to assist Team Rubicon in response to Harvey.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific has pledged $250,000 to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, including $100,000 to the Red Cross and $50,000 to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

The railroad company will match contributions to its employee support network through September 30, up to $100,000. It will also match donations made to the Disaster Relief Matching Gifts Program for Hurricane Harvey, where employees can contribute funding to the Red Cross, Salvation Army and other groups.

UnitedHealth

UnitedHealth announced a donation of $1 million to support Texas communities impacted by the storm. The company said it’s working with officials and stakeholders in Texas to determine “how the funds can most effectively support relief efforts.”

It is also offering a 2 to 1 match for employee donations toward disaster relief efforts.

United Airlines

The airline will give up to three million bonus miles to MileagePlus members who donate to disaster relief organizations such as the Red Cross or AmeriCares. United will also match the first $200,000 raised in donations on its crowdfunding campaign.

Walmart

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation said they would give cash and product donations of at least $1 million to organizations like the Red Cross, Salvation Army and Convoy of Hope.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is donating $500,000 to both the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund and to local nonprofits focused on relief efforts in Texas.

Western Union

The money transfer company’s foundation announced a $30,000 donation to the Red Cross on Sunday. The Western Union Foundation will also match “qualifying” contributions from its agents.

Western Union will also provide free money transfers when users send funds to Texas from the U.S.