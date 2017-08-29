Flooding reported in Hahnville, Destrehan; state of emergency declared in St. Charles Parish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAHNVILLE, La. -- Some streets in Hahnville and Destrehan are flooding, and water is getting dangerously close to homes as heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey soak the metro area.

Photos and video taken on Plantation Road in Hahnville show water creeping up quickly.

In Destrehan, water is knee deep in some areas, particularly on Ormond Boulevard and Houmas Place.

St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran has declared a state of emergency in response to the heavy rainfall.

Residents are warned that sewer backups are expected. They're encouraged to minimize sewer usage until further ntoice.

The following sandbagging locations are now open:

East Bank Bridge Park, 13244 River Road Destrehan, LA 70047

West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Road Luling, LA 70070

Bayou Gauche, LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East

Portions of the Louisiana Gulf Coast are under a tropical storm watch, while other parts are under tropical storm warnings.

A tropical storm watch is in effect from Morgan City eastward to Grand Isle. A tropical storm watch means tropical storm force winds are possible in the watch area within 36 hours.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Port Arthur, TX eastward to Morgan City. A tropical storm warning means tropical storm force winds are expected in the warning area within 36 hours.