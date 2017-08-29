× Flash Flood Warning for the South Shore

NEW ORLEANS – A flash flood warning has been issued for the South Shore until 10:30 a.m.

Strong thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall have already dumped up to 2 inches of rain across the South Shore and flash flooding is possible in the warned area that includes: St. Bernard, Jefferson, Orleans, Northern Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Northern Lafourche Parishes.

Excessive runoff from the heavy rains will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, low lying roads, highways and underpasses and other drainage areas.

If you must travel and come to a roadway that is flooded, please turn around and find another route.