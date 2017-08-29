Fire engine rolls over in rural St. Tammany Parish

TALISHEEK, La. – A fire engine rolled over and came to a rest in the front yard of a home in rural St. Tammany Parish last night.

The St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 7 engine was headed north on Highway 435 around 8:30 p.m. on August 28 when the accident occurred.

The only person in the vehicle at the time of the accident was the 30-year-old driver, a four year veteran of the fire service, according to St. Tammany Fire District 7 captain John Polk.

The unidentified driver has been with District 7 since May of 2016.

The driver was unhurt and managed to pull himself free from the wreckage, but he was taken to Ochsner Medical Center North Shore hospital in Slidell for a medical evaluation as a precaution, Polk said.