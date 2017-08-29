Enjoy Four Courses for Katie’s Coolinary Lunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Katie's with our delicious meal.

Our Test Kitchen Taylor believes Katie's Blackberry Mojito to be one of the best Mojitos in all of New Orleans. So what's in it? A combination of fresh blackberries, mint leaves, lime, simple syrup, Don Q Puerto Rican Rum and club soda. That color is real, the and the taste is sweet and minty, what more could you ask for?!

Check out Katie's Coolinary menu:

Lunch Menu

First Course

Cup of Gumbo

Second Course

choice of

Shrimp Poboy

with fries

Catfish Poboy

with fries

Margherita Pizza

All Time Classic Pizza

Katie’s Classic Burger

with fries

$17

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Soup

Gumbo

Salad

Second Course

choice of

Crabcake

Shrimp Remoulade Stack

Oyster sampler (3 oysters)

Third Course

choice of

Fresh Fish Noel

Double Cut Pork Chop

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

Panneed Chicken Marsala

Fourth Course

House Made White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$39