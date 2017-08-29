Enjoy Four Courses for Katie’s Coolinary Lunch

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Katie's with our delicious meal.
Our Test Kitchen Taylor believes Katie's Blackberry Mojito to be one of the best Mojitos in all of New Orleans. So what's in it? A combination of fresh blackberries, mint leaves, lime, simple syrup, Don Q Puerto Rican Rum and club soda. That color is real, the and the taste is sweet and minty, what more could you ask for?!
Check out Katie's Coolinary menu:
Lunch Menu
First Course
Cup of Gumbo
Second Course
choice of
Shrimp Poboy
with fries
Catfish Poboy
with fries
Margherita Pizza
All Time Classic Pizza
Katie’s Classic Burger
with fries
$17
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Soup
Gumbo
Salad
Second Course
choice of
Crabcake
Shrimp Remoulade Stack
Oyster sampler (3 oysters)
Third Course
choice of
Fresh Fish Noel
Double Cut Pork Chop
Shrimp Alfredo Pasta
Panneed Chicken Marsala
Fourth Course
House Made White Chocolate Bread Pudding
$39