How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Enjoy Four Courses for Katie’s Coolinary Lunch

Posted 6:33 PM, August 29, 2017, by

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at  Katie's with our delicious meal.

Our Test Kitchen Taylor believes Katie's Blackberry Mojito to be one of the best Mojitos in all of New Orleans. So what's in it? A combination of fresh blackberries, mint leaves, lime, simple syrup, Don Q Puerto Rican Rum and club soda. That color is real, the and the taste is sweet and minty, what more could you ask for?!

 

Check out Katie's Coolinary menu:

Lunch Menu

First Course

Cup of Gumbo

Second Course
choice of

Shrimp Poboy
with fries

Catfish Poboy 
with fries

Margherita Pizza

All Time Classic Pizza

Katie’s Classic Burger
with fries

$17

Dinner Menu

First Course
choice of

Soup

Gumbo

Salad

Second Course
choice of

Crabcake

Shrimp Remoulade Stack

Oyster sampler (3 oysters)

Third Course
choice of

Fresh Fish Noel

Double Cut Pork Chop

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

Panneed Chicken  Marsala

Fourth Course

House Made White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$39

Related stories