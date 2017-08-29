× Cookin’ with Nino: Tarragon Cream Pork Medallions

Tarragon Cream Pork Medallions

Ingredients:

1 pork tenderloin trimmed and cut to ¼ inch medallion size

4 tablespoons Brummel & Brown Spread divided

4 shallots sliced thin

4 tablespoons white wine

2 cups chicken stock

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon fresh tarragon

kosher salt and cracked black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon first cold pressed Olive Oil

Instructions:

Prepare the sauce: In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons Brummel & Brown. Add the shallots, and saute until translucent. Add the wine and cook until the liquid evaporates, about 2 minutes. Add the stock, heavy cream and tarragon. Cook until it reduces and thickens slightly. Season with salt and pepper.

In a separate large skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons Brummel & Brown with the olive oil over medium high heat. Season the pork with salt and pepper and place the medallions into the skillet. Saute until browned, about 2 minutes on each side. Pour the sauce over the pork medallions and cook for 5 minutes.

*******

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.