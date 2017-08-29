How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Cookin’ with Nino: Tarragon Cream Pork Medallions

Posted 6:10 AM, August 29, 2017, by

Tarragon Cream Pork Medallions

Ingredients:

  • 1 pork tenderloin trimmed and cut to ¼ inch medallion size
  • 4 tablespoons Brummel & Brown Spread divided
  • 4 shallots sliced thin
  • 4 tablespoons white wine
  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • ¼ cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 tablespoon fresh tarragon
  • kosher salt and cracked black pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon first cold pressed Olive Oil

Instructions:

Prepare the sauce: In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons Brummel & Brown.  Add the shallots, and saute until translucent.  Add the wine and cook until the liquid evaporates, about 2 minutes.  Add the stock, heavy cream and tarragon.  Cook until it reduces and thickens slightly.  Season with salt and pepper.

In a separate  large skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons Brummel & Brown with the olive oil over medium high heat.  Season the pork with salt and pepper and place the medallions into the skillet.  Saute until browned, about 2 minutes on each side.  Pour the sauce over the pork medallions and cook for 5 minutes.

*******

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.

Related stories