Cookin’ with Nino: Tarragon Cream Pork Medallions
Ingredients:
- 1 pork tenderloin trimmed and cut to ¼ inch medallion size
- 4 tablespoons Brummel & Brown Spread divided
- 4 shallots sliced thin
- 4 tablespoons white wine
- 2 cups chicken stock
- ¼ cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 tablespoon fresh tarragon
- kosher salt and cracked black pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon first cold pressed Olive Oil
Instructions:
Prepare the sauce: In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons Brummel & Brown. Add the shallots, and saute until translucent. Add the wine and cook until the liquid evaporates, about 2 minutes. Add the stock, heavy cream and tarragon. Cook until it reduces and thickens slightly. Season with salt and pepper.
In a separate large skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons Brummel & Brown with the olive oil over medium high heat. Season the pork with salt and pepper and place the medallions into the skillet. Saute until browned, about 2 minutes on each side. Pour the sauce over the pork medallions and cook for 5 minutes.
