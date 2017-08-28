Viewer Photos: Flooding in Metairie and New Orleans

METAIRIE – With the first rains from Tropical Storm Harvey reaching across Southwest Louisiana this afternoon, flood prone areas are already seeing water in the streets.

From flooded streets in Elmwood in Metairie to blocked underpass in Gentilly, viewers have sent in pictures of this afternoon’s flooding.

Have you seen any flooding? Send your pictures to pics@wgno.com.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage as the metro area braces for a few days of potentially heavy rains and floods.