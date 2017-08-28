× UNO cancels classes due to high water

NEW ORLEANS — Heavy rain and localized street flooding from rain bands associated with Tropical Storm Harvey have prompted officials at the University of New Orleans to cancel classes for the remainder of Monday.

“If you are not on campus right now, please do not attempt to travel to campus,” the university said in a statement. “We strongly encourage students who are already on campus to remain here until the street flooding has receded. PLEASE heed this advice; streets are flooded and it is not safe to be maneuvering on campus.”

Flash flood and tornado watches are in effect for the New Orleans metro for the rest of the day.

