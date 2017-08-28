× Sandbags available across Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — A number of parishes are offering sandbags to their residents to help them protect their homes from the rain stemming from what’s left of Tropical Storm Harvey.

ORLEANS PARISH

Sandbags are available in Orleans Parish at five locations:

987 Robert E. Lee Blvd.

2000 MLK Blvd.

4115 Woodland in Algiers

2118 Elysian Fields

5403 Read Boulevard

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C

21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville

21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Covington Barn

1305 N. Florida St., Covington

1305 N. Florida St., Covington St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn

34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell

34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn

63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn

63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

St. Tammany sandbag locations were scheduled to be open until 6:00 on Monday, August 28, and again from 7:00am until 6:00pm on Tuesday, August 29. Just two hours into the first day of operation at the Koop Drive location, the parish reported distributing 1,000 sandbags.

JEFFERSON PARISH

No sandbags available from the parish.

ST. BERNARD PARISH

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with St. Bernard Parish government, will distribute free sandbags to parish residents on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the sandbag barn in the old Kaiser facility at the rear of the Port of St. Bernard in Chalmette.

LAFOURCHE PARISH

Sand and bags will be available for self-fill by residents at all field offices and the following satellite locations:

**Residents should bring shovels for self-fill**

• Lafourche Fire District #3 Central Station: 17462 West Main, Galliano

• Oak Ridge Community Park: Golden Meadow

• Lockport Field Office: 6236 Hwy 308, Lockport

• Raceland AG Grounds parking lot: Texas Street

• Thibodaux Field Office: 2565 Veterans Blvd.

• Bayou Blue Recreation Grounds: Hwy 316 South of Hwy 182

• Choctaw Field Office: 122 Choctaw Barn Road

• Bayou Bouef Bridge: Hwy 307

• Chackbay Fair Grounds: Hwy 304

The Parish will provide filled sandbags for the elderly and disabled at all Field Offices beginning Friday, August 25th, 2017 from 8am-11am.

Demand will be assessed should hours need to be extended.

• Thibodaux Field Office: 2565 Veterans Blvd.

• Raceland Field Office: 129 Texas St

• Choctaw Field Office: 122 Choctaw Road

• Bayou Blue Field Office: 104 Myrtle Place

• Lockport Field Office: 6236 Hwy 308

• Galliano Field Office: 128 W-97th Street

Standard field office hours: 6:30 AM to 5:00 PM Monday to Thursday

Please contact the main switchboard for assistance 24/7 at 985-446-8427 or 985-537-7603.

Lafourche Parish Government continues to monitor the storm and will provide regular updates.

TERREBONNE PARISH

The Terrebonne Parish Public Works Division continues to provide sand and sandbags at the following locations:

Adult Softball Complex on Airbase Cannata’s West

Knights of Columbus Hall in Pointe-aux-Chenes Upper Dularge Fire Station

Bayou Black Fire Station Ward 7 in Chauvin

West Terrebonne East Fire Station West Terrebonne Central Fire Station

Bobtown Volunteer Fire Station Mechanicville Gym

Montegut Fire Station St. Ann Church in Bourg

Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center Devon Keller Memorial Center

Village East Fire Department Public Works North Campus

(206 Government St.)

The Terrebonne Parish Public Works Department will be offering up to (30) filled sandbags per Terrebonne Parish resident at the Public Works Yard (near Shannon Hardware) located at 1860 Grand Caillou, Houma, La., Tuesday, August 29th from 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM.

ST. CHARLES PARISH

East Bank Bridge Park, 13244 River Road Destrehan, LA 70047

West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Road Luling, LA 70070

Bayou Gauche, LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East