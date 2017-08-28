Sandbags available across Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — A number of parishes are offering sandbags to their residents to help them protect their homes from the rain stemming from what’s left of Tropical Storm Harvey.
ORLEANS PARISH
Sandbags are available in Orleans Parish at five locations:
- 987 Robert E. Lee Blvd.
- 2000 MLK Blvd.
- 4115 Woodland in Algiers
- 2118 Elysian Fields
- 5403 Read Boulevard
ST. TAMMANY PARISH
- St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C
21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Covington Barn
1305 N. Florida St., Covington
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn
34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn
63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn
63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
St. Tammany sandbag locations were scheduled to be open until 6:00 on Monday, August 28, and again from 7:00am until 6:00pm on Tuesday, August 29. Just two hours into the first day of operation at the Koop Drive location, the parish reported distributing 1,000 sandbags.
JEFFERSON PARISH
No sandbags available from the parish.
ST. BERNARD PARISH
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with St. Bernard Parish government, will distribute free sandbags to parish residents on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the sandbag barn in the old Kaiser facility at the rear of the Port of St. Bernard in Chalmette.
LAFOURCHE PARISH
Sand and bags will be available for self-fill by residents at all field offices and the following satellite locations:
**Residents should bring shovels for self-fill**
• Lafourche Fire District #3 Central Station: 17462 West Main, Galliano
• Oak Ridge Community Park: Golden Meadow
• Lockport Field Office: 6236 Hwy 308, Lockport
• Raceland AG Grounds parking lot: Texas Street
• Thibodaux Field Office: 2565 Veterans Blvd.
• Bayou Blue Recreation Grounds: Hwy 316 South of Hwy 182
• Choctaw Field Office: 122 Choctaw Barn Road
• Bayou Bouef Bridge: Hwy 307
• Chackbay Fair Grounds: Hwy 304
The Parish will provide filled sandbags for the elderly and disabled at all Field Offices beginning Friday, August 25th, 2017 from 8am-11am.
Demand will be assessed should hours need to be extended.
Standard field office hours: 6:30 AM to 5:00 PM Monday to Thursday
Please contact the main switchboard for assistance 24/7 at 985-446-8427 or 985-537-7603.
Lafourche Parish Government continues to monitor the storm and will provide regular updates.
TERREBONNE PARISH
ST. CHARLES PARISH
- East Bank Bridge Park, 13244 River Road Destrehan, LA 70047
- West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Road Luling, LA 70070
- Bayou Gauche, LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East