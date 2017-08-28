× President approves emergency declaration for 5 Louisiana parishes

BATON ROUGE – President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration request that covers five Louisiana parishes.

Governor John Bel Edwards submitted the request, which covers Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vermillion Parishes, and also asked for Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Harvey, according to the governor’s office.

The declaration begins on August 27 and has no end date.

“President Trump and his administration executed swift and decisive action in approving our Federal Disaster Declaration,” Edwards said. “We are very grateful for the assistance and because this is an ongoing event, we continue to monitor the changing conditions of the storm and will move every available state and federal resource where they are needed most.”

Under the terms of the declaration, which authorizes emergency assistance under Title V of the Stafford Act, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency, according to the governor’s office.

Emergency protective measures will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.