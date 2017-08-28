× List of school and university closures for Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS – Here’s a list of school closures in the New Orleans metro so far:

All Orleans Parish School Board public schools

All Recovery School District public schools

Catholic schools under the Archdiocese of New Orleans

Jefferson RISE Charter in Gretna

University of New Orleans

All schools under the Algiers Charter School Association umbrella – Landry-Walker High, McDonogh #32, Martin Behrman Charter School, Eisenhower Academy, and Fischer Academy.

Herzing University

Jefferson Parish public schools will be OPEN.

The heaviest rains forecast for New Orleans are coming Tuesday and Wednesday, and Mayor Mitch Landrieu has urged “everybody to stay home tomorrow out of an abundance of caution.”

Five-10 inches of rain are expected over the next few days. Localized flooding is possible.

