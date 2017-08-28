× NOPD to ticket anyone driving faster than 5 mph on a flooded street

NEW ORLEANS – As Tropical Storm Harvey makes its way into Louisiana, the NOPD will be handing out tickets to anyone driving faster than 5 mph down a flooded street.

A blanket flood advisory covers all of Southwest Louisiana through August 31, and the City of New Orleans wants everyone to be extra careful while the potential for flooding remains high.

All residents should avoid areas prone to significant street flooding, such as under bridges and underpasses, according to an afternoon press release by the city.

Anyone who spots flooded streets should call 911 to report street flooding.

Unless an emergency makes it absolutely necessary, traveling during a flood is highly discouraged, according to the city.

Any vehicles traveling faster than 5 mph on a flooded street will be subject to a ticket.

Reported street flooding can be viewed at streetwise.nola.gov, and the @NOLAReady Twitter account will have the latest updates.