LSU’s season opener moves to Mercedes-Benz Superdome

BATON ROUGE — ESPN today announced the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff between LSU and BYU will be relocated to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans from its original location at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The game will be played at 8:30 p.m. and televised live on ESPN.

“Efforts are underway in New Orleans and we will work with the fans, the Superdome, the New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau and both schools throughout the week to ensure the most optimal game day experience for all,” said Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of college sports programming and events.

The AdvoCare Texas Kickoff was relocated due the devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey to Houston and the surrounding areas.

“ESPN had to make a difficult decision and we are well aware of the awful circumstance that led to this move,” said LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva. “Every storm is different, but we in Louisiana understand a little about what all of those in Harvey’s path are going through right now. It’s heartbreaking and our prayers go out to all who are impacted.”

Alleva said all parties involved worked closely to find a solution.

“During the last few days, we were overwhelmed with the outreach by the communities offering to host this event, specifically, Dallas, Jacksonville, Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando and San Antonio,” said Derzis. “We have great partners within those cities through the Football Bowl Association and we appreciate their energy in finding a solution.”

“I want to thank my staff here, ESPN, NRG officials and BYU for the professionalism with which this was all conducted,” said Alleva.

Alleva said LSU Athletics is working with LSU University officials to identify practical ways they can contribute to the recovery efforts in Texas and Louisiana in the very near future.

LSU also announced today that tickets and parking passes purchased through the LSU ticket office for the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff will be automatically refunded beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29. Ticketholders can expect to see the balance of their purchase refunded by Sept. 5.

The LSU ticket office will work in conjunction with AdvoCare Texas Kickoff officials to set up a purchasing structure for that event. LSU will alert fans when tickets are available.

