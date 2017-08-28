Here’s how you can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey

Rescuers continue to pull people from rising floodwaters. The traumatized and weary evacuees often have nothing but the soaked clothes on their backs. Aid groups are scrambling to provide shelter, emergency services and hope.

There are several ways you can help.

From New Orleans:

Donate to local charities like Second Harvest Food Bank: The Second Harvest Food Bank is collecting disaster supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey at their facilities in Elmwood and Covington.

Donate to the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross, a humanitarian organization that provides emergency assistance and disaster relief in times of crisis, is seeking donations to help victims of Harvey. The organization is urging people to call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation for those in need.

Donate to Catholic Charities: Catholic Charities is assisting victims of Harvey.

See what the Salvation Army is doing to help and how you can contribute.

If you are in Texas, there are additional ways you can contribute:

Donate blood: The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center desperately needs more than 2,000 units of blood. The biggest need is for O positive and O negative. A list of locations to donate blood can be found here.

Donate food and clothing: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking people to donate clothing, medical supplies, baby items, and food to nearby shelters. Feeding Texas is coordinating with local food banks to distribute food and cleaning supplies. The organization is asking people to drop off non-perishable food, bleach, and paper towels. The Texas Diaper bank is seeking diaper donations. You can mail them to 5415 Bandera Road, Suite 504, San Antonio, Texas 78238 or drop them off at the same address.

Help with clean up: Austin Disaster Relief Network is asking for toiletries, inflatable mattresses, undergarments, and cleaning tools. They can be dropped off at the Hope Family Thrift Store in Austin. Volunteers can also sign up for cleaning efforts there.