Help out Harvey victims by donating to Second Harvest Food Bank

New Orleans (WGNO) – The Second Harvest Food Bank is collecting disaster supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey at their facilities in Elmwood and Covington. Their main warehouse and facility at 700 Edwards Avenue in the Elmwood Warehouse District area is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Their partner agency, the Northshore Food Bank at 840. North Columbia Street in Covington will operate 9:00 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday.

Second Harvest Food Bank is collecting donations of food, water, and emergency supplies to aid in the response to Hurricane Harvey. They’re also taking cleaning supplies and materials to help with hygiene.

They’re accepting non-perishable food items, especially “pop-top” canned goods that do not require can-openers, water, MREs that are still in-date, cleaning supplies such as bleach, gloves, and garbage bags, and other disaster-specific items.

Monetary donations to support the response to Harvey and our year-round disaster preparedness may be made online at no-hunger.org.

“Disaster response has been a core part of our mission for 35 years,” said CEO and President Natalie Jayroe. “Texans have helped us out so many times in the past following disasters, and we want to do everything we can to help them, and our neighbors in Southwest Louisiana, in this time of need.”

Second Harvest is also coordinating its response with partners in the Feeding America network such as the Houston Food Bank. For more information on how to help with the fight to end hunger, please visit no-hunger.org or follow the Second Harvest Food Bank on Facebook at facebook.com/2ndHarvestGNOA or on Twitter and Instagram @2ndHarvestGNOA.