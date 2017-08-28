Gov. Edwards warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ as Harvey impacts La.

BATON ROUGE – While most of Louisiana has so far been spared the worst of the effects of Tropical Storm Harvey, Governor John Bel Edwards stressed at a noon press conference that we aren’t out of the woods yet.

“We do have a long way to go with this particular storm,” Edwards said. “The storm is more or less stationary, but to the extent that it’s moving, it’s actually moving toward the east, in our direction, and that makes this, obviously, a dangerous situation for our state, especially those people on the western portion of our state.”

Harvey, which was a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 miles per hour when it slammed into the Texas coast last Friday, has weakened drastically, Edwards said, but it remains a named storm.

“We believe going forward this will remain primarily a rain event,” he said. “But, there are a number of tornadoes that are developing as it relates to this storm as well, so please take those tornado watches and warnings very seriously.”

The storm is expected to continue drifting east for the beginning of this week before slowly turning north and moving out of the state of Louisiana around Shreveport, Edwards said.

“In all likelihood, the worst is yet to come for us here in Louisiana,” he said.

An additional 10 to 15 inches of rain are expected across Southwest Louisiana through Friday, and groundwater will have nowhere to go as rivers and streams reach flood stage, Edwards said.

To prepare for any potential damage, Edwards said his administration has been working closely with first responders and the National Guard to make sure all available resources are staged and ready to go.

Louisiana residents should go to 511la.org for information about road closures, Edwards said.

To get the latest information on the emergency itself, go to emergency.la.gov, and anyone wanting to volunteer in the cleanup efforts should visit volunteerlouisiana.gov.