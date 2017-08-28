From the East Coast to the North Shore: Rossi’s serves up authentic Philly cheesesteaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, La. -- If you can't make it to Philadelphia for a cheesesteak, the North Shore has the next best thing.

Rossi's Philly Cheesesteaks in Covington serves up authentic sandwiches like the ones you'll find on the East Coast.

And it all starts with the meat.

"We kind of cut the meat with the long spatula while we hold it with the short spatula, it's the best meat you can buy for a cheesesteak," owner Joe Rossi says. "This is the original cheesesteak that you are going to get in Philly."

Not only is the eatery known for its Philly-style sandwiches, have you had the garlic fries?

"I took french fries, and my mother is Italian. We make a sauce called 'ianoi,' which means oil and garlic, and that's what we do to these french fries. We fry the french fries and then we incorporate them with fresh garlic, salt, pepper, parsley and granulated garlic," Rossi says.

If you haven't made your way to Rossi's in on Boston Street in Covington, you're missing out. Click here for more information.