Cajun Navy coming up with 'new plan' after looters shoot at boats, try to steal them

HOUSTON — The famed Louisiana Cajun Navy is “standing down” in Houston after looters tried to steal their boats and fired gunshots at them.

The Cajun Navy made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.

“Looters decided to pose as people needing rescue and they attempted to overtake the boats and there were shots fired at the boats,” the post said. “I repeat they are all safe. Looters must have not wanted our boats in the water for rescues.”

The Cajun Navy formed a year ago amid historic, devastating floods in the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas.

It’s a group of men and women who own boats and go out into flooded areas to help stranded people and perform other relief services that need boats.

They mobilized over the weekend as Houston and surrounding areas began to experience devastating floods.

“We are currently on stand down pending a new strategic plan,” members said.