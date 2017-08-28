An affordable opportunity for Coolinary at Tommy’s Cuisine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Tommy's Cuisine with our delicious meal.

At Tommy's Cuisine, were washing down our delicious food with a Negroni. This drink is hard to beat, made up of Campari, Tanqueray Gin, and Sweet Vermouth.

Check out the Coolinary menu at Tommy's Cuisine:

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

House Salad

mixed greens, with Roma tomatoes, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette, and garlic croutons

Caesar Salad

crisp Romain lettuce with herbed croutons and shaved parmigiana cheese

Turtle Soup

rich creole soup with sherry

Second Course

choice of

Veal Marsala

veal medallions pan seared with fresh mushrooms, deglazed with Marsala, with Tagliatelle, and Haricot vert

Shrimp Linguine

jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil and roma tomatoes tossed in marinara

Third Course

Pecan Praline Bread Pudding

banana’s in a classic foster’s sauce

$29