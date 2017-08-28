An affordable opportunity for Coolinary at Tommy’s Cuisine

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Tommy's Cuisine with our delicious meal.
At Tommy's Cuisine, were washing down our delicious food with a Negroni. This drink is hard to beat, made up of Campari, Tanqueray Gin, and Sweet Vermouth.
Check out the Coolinary menu at Tommy's Cuisine:
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
House Salad
mixed greens, with Roma tomatoes, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette, and garlic croutons
Caesar Salad
crisp Romain lettuce with herbed croutons and shaved parmigiana cheese
Turtle Soup
rich creole soup with sherry
Second Course
choice of
Veal Marsala
veal medallions pan seared with fresh mushrooms, deglazed with Marsala, with Tagliatelle, and Haricot vert
Shrimp Linguine
jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil and roma tomatoes tossed in marinara
Third Course
Pecan Praline Bread Pudding
banana’s in a classic foster’s sauce
$29