An affordable opportunity for Coolinary at Tommy’s Cuisine

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at  Tommy's Cuisine with our delicious meal.

 

At Tommy's Cuisine, were washing down our delicious food with a Negroni. This drink is hard to beat, made up of Campari, Tanqueray Gin, and Sweet Vermouth.

Check out the Coolinary menu at Tommy's Cuisine:

Dinner Menu

First Course
choice of

House Salad
mixed greens, with Roma tomatoes, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette, and garlic croutons

Caesar Salad
crisp Romain lettuce with herbed croutons and shaved parmigiana cheese

Turtle Soup
rich creole soup with sherry

Second Course
choice of

Veal Marsala
veal medallions pan seared with fresh mushrooms, deglazed with Marsala, with Tagliatelle, and Haricot vert

Shrimp Linguine
jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil and roma tomatoes tossed in marinara

Third Course

Pecan Praline Bread Pudding
banana’s in a classic foster’s sauce

$29

