4th annual tropical blood drive prepares to help storm victims

NEW ORLEANS-- The NOMC partnered once again with The Organ Grinders Dance Troupe and the Blood Center for the 4th Annual Summer Blood Drive.

The all day party with a purpose at Tipitina’s persisted in the rain from 11:00AM to 4:00PM on Sunday.

This year, the goal is to collect 250 pints of blood for The Blood Center at a Hawaiian-themed party featuring live music, dance troupe performances, community outreach tables, an ‘everyone’s a winner’ raffle, silent auction, including a round-trip Southwest Airline ticket drawing.

Some of the donated blood has already been sent to Texas to help victims of Harvey.

"With whats going on with hurricane Harvey right now, it's a reminder that donors need to come out before something happens so that we've got blood ready for patients in need," said Paul Adams of the Blood Center of New Orleans. "Just this week we were able to send some blood out to south Texas and hopefully because of this turnout we'll be able to help them out some more."

These donations equal more than 1,000 units of blood total, translating to roughly 3,000 transfusions for local hospitals during summer when they need it most.