Uptown Montessori school's license revoked after 3-year-old found wandering alone

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Education today revoked the license of an early learning center in New Orleans after a toddler left the facility and wandered several blocks before being found and returned.

According to a news release, the department inspected University Montessori School of Carrollton, at 7508 Burthe St., on August 14 after receiving a complaint from the child’s mother. The mother said received a phone call from the center on August 11 and was told her 3-year-old daughter had fled the property that morning.

Two passersby found the child about two blocks away from the center and walked her an additional two blocks to the New Orleans School of Ballet, which the child recognized because she attended lessons there.

The child’s ballet teacher identified her and returned her to the early learning center. The mother said the school did not call her to report that her child was missing until after her child was returned an hour later.

Staff failed to report the critical incident to the Department’s Division of Licensing.

“We are thankful this young child is safe, but we cannot ignore the negligence displayed in this instance,” said State Superintendent John White. “The center failed in its responsibility to care for its students. That will not be tolerated.”

University Montessori School of Carrollton has 15 calendar days from receipt of the notice of revocation to appeal the Department’s decision. Providers who have had their licenses revoked are ineligible to apply for licensure for two years.

Operating a child care center without a license may result in an order to cease and desist, as well as an injunction from a court prohibiting the continued operation of a child care center without a license and placement on the statewide registry of people who are barred from operating a child care center.