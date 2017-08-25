Uptown Montessori school’s license revoked after 3-year-old found wandering alone
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Education today revoked the license of an early learning center in New Orleans after a toddler left the facility and wandered several blocks before being found and returned.
According to a news release, the department inspected University Montessori School of Carrollton, at 7508 Burthe St., on August 14 after receiving a complaint from the child’s mother. The mother said received a phone call from the center on August 11 and was told her 3-year-old daughter had fled the property that morning.
Two passersby found the child about two blocks away from the center and walked her an additional two blocks to the New Orleans School of Ballet, which the child recognized because she attended lessons there.
The child’s ballet teacher identified her and returned her to the early learning center. The mother said the school did not call her to report that her child was missing until after her child was returned an hour later.
Staff failed to report the critical incident to the Department’s Division of Licensing.