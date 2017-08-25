Squish, the Leopard Gecko, Visits from Audubon Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All Audubon attractions will be closed on Mondays beginning Sept. 11 through February.

Cool Zoo

"Cool Zoo, a wild and wet splash park, is one of the top water parks in New Orleans and a hot spot for kids to cool down at Audubon Zoo. Highlights include Gator Run, jumping water spouts, a huge alligator water slide, spider monkey soakers and water-spitting snakes. There is also shaded seating, family restrooms, an expanded stroller area inside the splash park, a Snack N' Splash concession stand and The Cool Shop carrying a variety of summertime necessities. The splash park offers three different splash zones with one area specifically for toddlers and younger kids. Need a place to stow your items? Lockers are available for a fee.

Gator Run, the lazy river, is part of Cool Zoo and has quickly become a choice spot to beat the summer heat. Visitor favorites include the 750 foot lazy river with two sand beaches, lounge chairs, four water cannons, two water curtains and jumping jets. The lazy river is three feet deep and takes approximately seven minutes to make a round trip. Gator Run also offers a food cart concession area, outdoor seating, additional showers and restrooms. Rafts are free for all floaters and kids under 48 inches will need a life jacket (supplied by Audubon Zoo). Bring your own towel or purchase a new one in The Cool Shop!

Cool Zoo/Gator Run is located beside the Gottesman Family Endangered Species Carousel." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

2017 Open Dates:

August 12 - September 4 (Open Weekends Only)

Open Monday, September 4 in honor of Labor Day

Admission:

$12 non-members / $10 members (includes tax) Cool Zoo admission is an additional purchase to your Zoo ticket and includes Gator Run. Everyone entering Cool Zoo, 2 years and older, must have a wristband including adults supervising children. Purchase Cool Zoo wristbands at the front gate or at the Carousel ticket booth.

POP Wristband: $14 non-members/ $12 members (includes tax) Our best deal! Enjoy all-day, unlimited admission to Cool Zoo, Gator Run, Train rides and Carousel rides with the purchase of the Pay One Price (POP) attractions wristband.

Purchase Cool Zoo POP wristbands at the front gate or at the Carousel ticket booth.

Zoo/Cool Zoo Combo Ticket: Adult: $29.95 (plus sales tax)

Child: $24.95 (plus sales tax)

Senior: $26.95 (plus sales tax)

Purchase Zoo/Cool Zoo Combo tickets at the Zoo front gate. Daily Cabana Rentals Include: All day access to semi-private bungalow with two lounge chairs, an ottoman and four complimentary bottles of water. Available on splash pad or sand beach surrounding lazy river $100 per cabana full day price or $75 per cabana for members. Zoo and Cool Zoo admission purchased separately.

Book your cabana rental HERE!



Scales and Ales

"Dive into the 8th annual Scales & Ales event with Abita beer, wine from open bars, and delicious cuisine from more than 40 local restaurants. Live entertainment and a unique aquatic atmosphere are highlights of the event as it flows throughout the Aquarium and onto the plaza overlooking the Mississippi River. Your support of Scales & Ales makes a meaningful difference in the future of programs that sustain our wildlife and our way of life." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Friday, September 29, 2017

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas 1 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

Times 7:00pm: VIP Early Access 8:00pm-11:00pm: General Admittance

Rain or Shine

Tickets: Sponsor Tickets: 7pm-11pm with all-night access to the VIP area with a full bar and exclusive cuisine Jammin' Jellyfish Sponsor: $4,000 Admits 22 with reserved seating for 6 in VIP Tent; 15 Audubon facility passes; name/logo displayed at event Groovin' Gator Sponsor: $2,500 Admits 14 with reserved seating for 4 in VIP Tent; name/logo displayed at event Boogie-Down Barracuda Sponsor: $1,000 Admits 6; name/logo displayed at events Patron Tickets: 7pm-11pm with all-night access to the VIP area with a full bar and exclusive cuisine Rockin' Ray Patron: $500 Admits 4 Parrotfish Patron: $125 Admits 1 General Tickets: 8pm-11pm Audubon Institute Members: $65 Non-Audubon Institute Members: $75



Pirates and Princesses

"Bring the kids to the Aquarium for a day filled with pirates, princesses, special activities and more. Pirate and princess costumes are encouraged!" - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Saturday, September 16 - Sunday, September 17, 2017

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas 1 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

11:00am - 4:00pm

Admission The event is complimentary with either Aquarium admission or an Audubon Nature Institute membership. Adults and kids (12 years and under) who come dressed in their finest royal attire or as a scallywag that sails the seven seas will receive an Aquarium admission discount: $3 off of an adult regular ticket $2 off of a child regular ticket

Activities Scavenger Hunt game with a Treasure Chest prize at the end (Games are available at the information book in the Aquarium lobby.) Pirate Divers in the Great Maya Reef Exhibit Saturday: 10:00am - 11:00am Sunday: 10:00am - 11:00am 3:00pm - 4:00pm Have fun, play games, and take photos with a group of friendly pirates fresh from the high seas. Princesses will also be on-hand to provide fun and festivities. Music, crafts and games Meet Otteaux the Otter - the Aquarium's character mascot Catch a pirate-themed double feature at Entergy Giant Screen Theater. Robinson Crusoe and Pirate Story are both 3D films and with a combined run time of 25 minutes. Theater tickets are included with Aquarium admission. Magic Moments will be on hand to snap your photo for purchase.

Aquarium's Pisces Room: Saturday: Meet princesses for a sing-along Coloring activity Dragonfly crafts DJ Super Stars will be on hand with games and lots of pirate and princess-themed music Sunday: Play Princess Bingo and "freeze" dance Story time Make tiara crafts with more princesses The Confetti Park Pirate Players will provide live musical performances at 1pm and 2pm.



Boo at the Zoo

"Bring your little ghosts and goblins to Boo at the Zoo! This annual Audubon Zoo extravaganza is a safe, fun-filled Halloween event for children up to age 12, featuring trick-or-treat houses with candy, Ghost Train (which can be scary for children and adults), a haunted house (scary and non-scary), games, entertainment and more. All games and treats, except concessions, are free with admission." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Dates: Friday, October 20 - Saturday, October 21, 2017 Friday, October 27 - Saturday, October 28, 2017

5:00pm - 9:00pm

Tickets: Tickets are $15 per person (adult or child) through August 31. Beginning on September 1st, tickets are $17 per person (adult or child). Handling fees apply. Children under 12 months of age are admitted for free. Event is held rain or shine. Boo at the Zoo is considered a fundraiser for Children's Hospital and Audubon Zoo. Should a ticket holder be unable to attend, your purchase should be considered a donation; there will be no refunds nor will tickets be honored on another night or year. Event usually sells out. Be sure to buy your tickets early. Tickets are available online or at any Audubon attraction.

Activities Zombie-themed Ghost Train Ride (train line closes at 7:30pm each night and may be scary for all riders.) Monster Maze by a-MAZE-ing returns Laser Tag Game and Angry Bird Launchers provided by Games2U Nola Scary and non-scary Haunted Mansion Trick or Treat Houses for the little goblins and ghouls to stock up on candy and treats Fun games and inflatables Special location for Toddler Area in Audubon Zoo’s Cool Zoo area (sorry, no water will be running!) Live entertainment on two stages Star Wars characters Audubon Zoo Animal Encounters 5pm - 8pm Endangered Species Carousel included in admission And much more!

Costume Contest Rules Put together a creative, spooky, funny or imaginative costume and wear it on your body. All costumes are welcomed. Costumes may be homemade or purchased. However, keep your costume “G” rated as this is a family event. You must be between 0 - 100 years old and not dead. If you appear to be dead, but can walk, that is okay. Strollers/wagons must allow for the transportation of at least one child. Groups must consist of a combination of adults and children. Groups must be a minimum of 3. Categories Best Group Costume; Best Stroller/Wagon. All elements of the costumes must be wearable or carried. Wagons/strollers must be pre-decorated at time of contest. (Guests cannot enter both categories.) How to Enter: Download and bring your completed Costume Entry Form with you to Boo at the Zoo. Hand in your entry form by the Capital One main stage. If you didn't print out an entry form in advance you can sign up during the event. After confirmation of entry is received, all groups and those with strollers/wagons must report to Main Stage by 7:15pm or forfeit entry. There is no additional fee to enter once in the event. An impartial panel of mostly alive judges will determine the winners, announce them that night and award prizes. Each night the winners of each category will receive an Audubon Nature Institute Family Membership.



Audubon Zoo