Spirit Airlines adds four nonstop flights from New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Discount airline service Spirit Airlines is adding four new direct flights to and from New Orleans starting in November.

These new routes will begin November 9, 2017:

Boston (BOS) to/from New Orleans (MSY) – Daily

Newark, N.J., to/from New Orleans – Daily

Tampa to/from New Orleans – Daily

Minneapolis-St. Paul to/from New Orleans – four times per week

Spirit Airlines is known for its low-cost fares and bare-bones service. Fees can add up quickly for things like bringing a bag onto the plane, picking your seat or ordering a beverage.

Several airlines at Louis Armstrong International Airport have plans to increase their footprints there as the airport builds a new terminal that’s adding several gates, restaurants, shopping and more. The construction is expected to be complete by October 2018.