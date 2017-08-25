× Photographer-Editor

WGNO-TV, the ABC affiliate in New Orleans, has a one of a kind News Photographer/Editor storytelling position.

This opportunity is for News and our highly acclaimed News with a Twist news program.

Are you a creative person with a good eye for storytelling and positive work ethic? Are you able to inform and entertain through the use of great visuals and natural sound? NPPA style of shooting and editing is preferred. You should be technically astute with Go Pros, DSLRs, FTP, Mobile, etc. Your stories will run the gamut from enterprise stories, to feature and franchise reports, and natural sound stories. You will also take part in shooting highlights for our Friday Night Football program now in its 26th year.

Other responsibilities will be outlined during interview.

Qualifications:

2+ years’ in television broadcast as well as ENG/SNG experience

Possess excellent videography, lightning, and non-linear editing skills

NPPA style shooting and editing preferred

Advanced knowledge with Go Pros, DSLRs, FTP, Mobile, etc.

Must be willing to submit to a background check and drug screening

Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States

Interested applicants, please apply through www.tribunemedia.com/careers portal and include your resume, cover letter, and reel link.

Equal Opportunity Employer