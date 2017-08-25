× Mayor Landrieu: ‘Be on alert and do your part ahead of Harvey’

New Orleans (WGNO) – Mayor Mitch Landrieu is asking folks in New Orleans to be on alert this weekend and early next week. He says that he doesn’t anticipate an evacuation, but that could change depending on where Harvey goes.

The city is working with FEMA, the Louisiana Air National Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers and more, planning for possibles risks if Harvey escalates in our area. He’s also asking residents to do their part, the city is offering sand bags at two locations. One is at Poydras and Broad streets. There’s also a spot on Elysian Fields and I-610. Both locations are open from 9 am to 5 pm.

The mayor is also asking residents to clean the front of their catch basins, remove debris, grass, leaves. Don’t park your car in front of a catch basin. The Department of Public Works has been working over time, using vacuum truck — cleaning and unclogging more than 850 catch basins, and flushing more than 68,000 feet of draining lines, 7 days a week. They’re also aiming to spend collectively $21M on additional contractors for cleanings and repairs.

Also, don’t forget to sign up family members and friends who might need special assistance for the city’s Special Needs Registry.

The registry does not guarantee assistance, but allows first responders to appropriately plan for, prepare for and respond to community needs. The Special Needs Registry includes all individuals, regardless of age, with a chronic condition, disability, special healthcare need, or who may require additional assistance during an emergency. These include those who:

• Use life support systems such as oxygen, respirator, ventilator, dialysis, pacemaker, or are insulin dependent;

• Have mobility disabilities and use a wheelchair, scooter, walker, cane, or other mobility device;

• Are visually impaired, blind, hard of hearing, or deaf;

• Have speech, cognitive, developmental or mental health disabilities; and,

• Use assistive animals or a prosthesis.

You can do that online at ready.nola.gov or by calling 3-1-1. You can also get general info and report non-life threatening emergencies by calling 3-1-1. They’re open Friday from 8 AM to 7 PM and will be open 7 am to 7 pm starting Saturday, until further notice.

The City advises residents to look for updates regularly posted on ready.nola.gov, on Twitter @NOLAReady , and on Facebook @NOLAReady. Additionally, sign up for NOLA Ready alerts, which will notify residents of emergency situations, at https://www.nola.gov/ready/alert/.