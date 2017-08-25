× Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED!

Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED!

“Venture back to a time when the dinosaurs roamed the earth at the ALL NEW Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED! Experience up-close encounters with a lifelike Stegosaurus, Velociraptor and the king T-Rex in this thrilling walk-through exhibit. Kids can also meet a baby dinosaur, take a spin in the Jurassic Jeeps on the Dino Raceway and visit the Kids Adventure Zone filled with themed bouncy houses, crafts, face painting and more. Parents and kids can test their skills playing an all-new mini golf course, become junior paleontologists while completing the scavenger hunt, and dig for fossils in the Valley of the Bones. It’s family fun of prehistoric proportions!” – discoversthedinosaurs.com

Saturday, August 26 – Sunday, August 27, 2017

9:00am – 7:00pm

Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center 4545 Williams Blvd. Kenner, LA 70065

Tickets General Admission A General Admission ticket includes admission to the full dinosaur exhibit, dino rides, tattoo station, scavenger hunt, baby dino, walk around dino, fossil dig, fossil etching, themed inflatables, Jurassic Jeeps in the Dino Raceway, Cretaceous Crafts, and Mesozoic Mini Golf. For general admission tickets, additional fees apply for face painting, Green Screen Photo Print, and Fossil Panning Experience. These can be purchased individually at the Souvenir Shop inside the exhibit. SpeedySaurus fast passes cannot be purchased separately. Adults: $19 Kids: $19 Seniors: $16 Children under 2: Free with an adult’s admission T-Rex Tickets: $45 It includes access to all the general admission attractions PLUS one Face Painting, one Souvenir Green Screen Photo, one Souvenir DTDU Backback, and one Fossil Panning Experience. You also receive and EXCLUSIVE SpeedySaurus fast pass that allows one opportunity to jump to the front of the line at the attraction of your choice (choose one of these three: Dino Ride, Dino Raceway, or an inflatable). Available for children ages 2-12 Parents who purchase a T-Rex Ticket for their child do not need a T-Rex Ticket for themselves, on the adult General Admission ticket. Click here to purchase tickets.



Click here to learn more about Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED!