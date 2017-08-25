Decadent deals at Kingfish for Coolinary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Kingfish with our delicious meal.

Get a load of this Pimms Cup! One of the best in the city, no doubt. This simple New Orleans classic is just Pimm’s No. 1, lemon juice, seasonal berries, cucumber, and bubble. Served in a wine glass as big as your face!

Check out Kingfish's Coolinary menu:

Lunch Menu

First Course

Roasted Beet Salad

honey and candied pecans, creole cream cheese

Second Course

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

corn maque choux, red pepper jam

Third Course

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

crème fraiche caramel sauce

$18.93