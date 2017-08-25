Decadent deals at Kingfish for Coolinary

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Kingfish with our delicious meal.
Get a load of this Pimms Cup! One of the best in the city, no doubt. This simple New Orleans classic is just Pimm’s No. 1, lemon juice, seasonal berries, cucumber, and bubble. Served in a wine glass as big as your face!
Check out Kingfish's Coolinary menu:
Lunch Menu
First Course
Roasted Beet Salad
honey and candied pecans, creole cream cheese
Second Course
Grilled Pork Tenderloin
corn maque choux, red pepper jam
Third Course
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
crème fraiche caramel sauce
$18.93