× Cookin’ with Nino: Pork Chile-Lime Noodles

Pork Chile-Lime Noodles

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

½ lb. thin cut pork chops, cut into strips

8 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti

1/2 cup dry sherry

1 teaspoon freshly grated lime zest

2 tablespoons lime juice

3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons chile-garlic sauce

1 tablespoon Rouses olive oil, divided

4 large eggs, beaten

3 cups sliced shiitake mushroom caps

2 red, orange or yellow bell peppers, sliced

6 cups thinly sliced green cabbage

1 bunch scallions, diced

Instructions:

Prepare spaghetti according to package instructions.

Meanwhile, combine and mix the sherry, lime zest, lime juice, chile-garlic sauce, and soy sauce. Set aside.

Heat half the oil in a wok or large skillet and scramble the eggs, then set aside. Add pork strips and cook for 3-4 minutes before adding the remaining vegetables (mushrooms, peppers, cabbage). Stir fry until the vegetables are cooked and add the sauce, noodles, and eggs – cook for 1 minute and garnish with scallions.

Nutrition Facts: 370 Calories; 10 g Total Fat (2 g saturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated; 1 g polyunsaturated ); 164 mg Cholesterol; 146 mg Sodium; 369 mg Potassium; 51 g Carbohydrate (8 g fiber, 9 g sugar); 20 g protein

*******

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.