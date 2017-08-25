Cookin’ with Nino: Pork Chile-Lime Noodles

Posted 11:10 AM, August 25, 2017, by

Pork Chile-Lime Noodles

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

  • ½ lb. thin cut pork chops, cut into strips
  • 8 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti
  • 1/2 cup dry sherry
  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated lime zest
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons chile-garlic sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Rouses olive oil, divided
  • 4 large eggs, beaten
  • 3 cups sliced shiitake mushroom caps
  • 2 red, orange or yellow bell peppers, sliced
  • 6 cups thinly sliced green cabbage
  • 1 bunch scallions, diced

Instructions:

Prepare spaghetti according to package instructions.

Meanwhile, combine and mix the sherry, lime zest, lime juice, chile-garlic sauce, and soy sauce.  Set aside.

Heat half the oil in a wok or large skillet and scramble the eggs, then set aside.  Add pork strips and cook for 3-4 minutes before adding the remaining vegetables (mushrooms, peppers, cabbage).  Stir fry until the vegetables are cooked and add the sauce, noodles, and eggs – cook for 1 minute and garnish with scallions.

Nutrition Facts: 370 Calories; 10 g Total Fat (2 g saturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated; 1 g polyunsaturated ); 164 mg Cholesterol; 146 mg Sodium; 369 mg Potassium; 51 g Carbohydrate (8 g fiber, 9 g sugar); 20 g protein

*******

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.

Related stories