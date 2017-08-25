Cookin’ with Nino: Pork Chile-Lime Noodles
Pork Chile-Lime Noodles
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients:
- ½ lb. thin cut pork chops, cut into strips
- 8 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti
- 1/2 cup dry sherry
- 1 teaspoon freshly grated lime zest
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons chile-garlic sauce
- 1 tablespoon Rouses olive oil, divided
- 4 large eggs, beaten
- 3 cups sliced shiitake mushroom caps
- 2 red, orange or yellow bell peppers, sliced
- 6 cups thinly sliced green cabbage
- 1 bunch scallions, diced
Instructions:
Prepare spaghetti according to package instructions.
Meanwhile, combine and mix the sherry, lime zest, lime juice, chile-garlic sauce, and soy sauce. Set aside.
Heat half the oil in a wok or large skillet and scramble the eggs, then set aside. Add pork strips and cook for 3-4 minutes before adding the remaining vegetables (mushrooms, peppers, cabbage). Stir fry until the vegetables are cooked and add the sauce, noodles, and eggs – cook for 1 minute and garnish with scallions.
Nutrition Facts: 370 Calories; 10 g Total Fat (2 g saturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated; 1 g polyunsaturated ); 164 mg Cholesterol; 146 mg Sodium; 369 mg Potassium; 51 g Carbohydrate (8 g fiber, 9 g sugar); 20 g protein
