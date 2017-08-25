× Category 4 Harvey roars towards Texas coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Hurricane Harvey continued to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico and now has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, a category 4 storm.

If Harvey maintains its strength, it will be the strongest storm since Hurricane Charley in 2004 to make landfall in the United States. Charley caused massive damage to the Tampa Bay area and the Central Florida peninsula.

Harvey is slowly moving northwest and should make landfall late Friday night. Hurricane warning remain in effect along the Texas coast from Port Mansfield north to Sargent. Tropical Storm warnings extend from Sargent northward to High Island including Houston and Galveston.

After making landfall, Harvey is expected to stall out and meander in the area for several days before possibly re-emerging into the Gulf and moving over Houston. Up to 35″ of rain is possible of the area due to the unusually slow-moving nature of the storm.

The storm is massive and some of the outer rain bands have already moved into our viewing area. Expect off and on showers throughout the weekend and becoming more widespread as Harvey moves closer to us next week. We could see 5-8″ of rain from Harvey as it moves nearby.

The models are having a very difficult time with Harvey after it stalls out over the Texas coast, and any changes to the forecast track will mean changes for our impacts next week. We will continue to monitor the hurricane as it moves through Texas over the weekend and possibly into Western Louisiana early next week.