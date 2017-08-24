Would you eat it? OB Double P Double C Dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Since it's almost football season, Test Kitchen Taylor is challenging our viewers to send in their best and coolest game day dip! This one was sent in by Liz from the Irish Channel. Verdict?

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

OB DOUBLE P DOUBLE C DIP

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 small sweet Vidalia onion, diced small (about 1 cup)

about 6 slices bacon, chopped

1 shot of Bourbon

1 cup Coca-Cola

1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

2 cans peaches, chopped

1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans

1 package cream cheese

French bread

Melt butter in large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add onion, bacon, and cook 6 to 8 minutes or until bacon is crisp, stir intermittently.

Stir bourbon, cola, and brown sugar into skillet. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer about 10 to 15 minutes or until mixture thickens and liquid has reduced by at least 50 percent; stir occasionally.

Stir in peaches, pecans, and simmer until heated through; remove from heat and set aside.

Spread cream cheese evenly in bottom of 9-inch pie dish. Top with peach mixture. Serve with assorted crackers or sliced French bread.

Dip is best fresh but will keep airtight in the fridge for up to 3 days.