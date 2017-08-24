Vandals tag Uptown mural hours after its finished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A group of artists spent all weekend completing a mural to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Paris Parker Aveda salon on Prytania Street -- only to have it vandalized within six hours of it being finished.

"We began mapping out Friday evening, painted through the rain on Saturday and all day Sunday," says Jolean Laborde, one of the mural's painters. "It hurts, because its your artwork. You wouldn't walk into a museum and slash a painting."

Local artist Wendell Brunious was also involved in the mural project.

Salon workers say it's the second time something like this has been reported in the area in a week.

They're known as serial taggers, or people who go around defacing murals in the city. NOPD confirms that officers are investigating the case.

The mural celebrates women's empowerment -- and the energy a fresh haircut provides. Laborde says she's going to fix the mural, then put a clear coat of protection over it.

She says more murals are on the way.