Still looking like a 'Dream of Jeannie' on her birthday! How young is actress Barbara Eden?

HAMMOND, La – Here she is with WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood at the Hampton Inn in Hammond, Louisiana.

Wild Bill is one of her biggest fans. He’s sure you probably are, too.

Barbara Eden was in Louisiana to sign autographs and greet her fans.

And fans she has.

Barbara Eden still looks like a star. And a star she is. She is after all the jeannie from the hit TV show, “I Dream of Jeannie”.

And she’s just celebrating another birthday.

How young is this TV legend? Come on, take a guess.

She is only 86.

If you want to know all about her, here’s what her IMDb page says about her:

Barbara Eden was born as Barbara Jean Morehead in Tucson, Arizona, went on and become one of America’s most endearing and enduring actresses. A graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco, California. Eden would go on to study at San Francisco’s City College as well as the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and the Elizabeth Holloway School of Theatre. While her aspirations as a singer motivated her during her early years for a career in music, it was her starring role in the NBC TV comedy series, I Dream of Jeannie (1965) where Barbara Eden immediately gained international acclaim!

People Magazine named Barbara “One of America’s 200 Greatest Pop Icons of the 20th Century.” She has also been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 7003 Hollywood Boulevard near the front of the world famous Grauman’s Chinese Theatre; named one of TV Guide’s Most Popular Comedy Stars and has received Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Broadcasters Hall of Fame, The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and the TV Land Television Network.

When there is time in her crowded schedule, Eden works actively on behalf of numerous charities including The Trail of Painted Ponies Breast Cancer Research, American Cancer Society, the Wellness Community, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the March of Dimes, the American Heart Association, Save the Children and Childhelp USA.

Barbara Eden resides with her architect/real estate developer husband Jon Eicholtz in the Benedict Canyon area of Beverly Hills.