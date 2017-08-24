‘Real Men Wear Pink’ to help American Cancer Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Here come the men in pink. There will be thirty distinguished New Orleans men participating in "Real Men Wear Pink" to help benefit the American Cancer Society of New Orleans.

These men will wear pink, raise money, and be involved with the Making Strides Against Cancer walk on October 7th in Champions Square.

Cookie Rojas, General Manager of the New Orleans Baby Cakes, is one of those "real men," and today he caught up with News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez to explain his involvement.

The "Real Men Wear Pink" launch party will be held at Rubensteins (where they sell some pink clothes) on Friday, August 25th from 5-7 p.m. There will be food and drinks.

For more information about Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, click HERE.