More than $2 million in Powerball winnings reported in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Powerball jackpot had a single winner in Massachusetts Wednesday night, but there were other big winners in Louisiana.

The winning numbers for the $758 million were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26, and the Powerball was 4.

In Lake Arthur, a small town in Jefferson Davis Parish, a Powerball ticket sold there is now worth $2 million, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.

And in the New Orleans metro area, two tickets worth $50,000 each were sold at Circle K stores in Kentwood and Thibodaux. In Covington, a $50,000 ticket was sold at Quick Way #4. And in Hammond, someone who bought a ticket at Miller’s Mart won $200,000.

In North Louisiana, a $200,000 ticket was sold in Jonesboro.