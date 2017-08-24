Harvey upgraded to Category 1 hurricane

NEW ORLEANS — Harvey is now a hurricane, with 80 mph winds.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm mid-day Thursday.

The latest forecast now has Harvey reaching Category 3 strength – a major hurricane – at landfall late Friday night or Saturday morning.

The forecast track is basically unchanged and has moved only slightly to the northeast. As the storm moves inland and stalls over southern Texas, life-threatening heavy rain flooding could occur.

Harvey is forecast to be a tropical depression by Tuesday morning as it slowly creeps northeast along the Texas coast towards Louisiana.