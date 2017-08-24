× Harvey forecast to be a major hurricane at landfall

NEW ORLEANS — The latest update from the National Hurricane Center confirms the rapid intensification possibility of Harvey over the next couple of days.

While winds as of 10 AM Thursday were still at 65 mph, the pressure had dropped to 982 mb. That’s very low for winds of that speed, which should mean the winds strengthen rapidly through the day.

The latest forecast now has Harvey reaching Category 3 strength – a major hurricane – at landfall late Friday night or Saturday morning.

The forecast track is basically unchanged and has moved only slightly to the northeast. As the storm moves inland and stalls over southern Texas, life-threatening heavy rain flooding could occur.

Harvey is forecast to be a tropical depression by Tuesday morning as it slowly creeps northeast along the Texas coast towards Louisiana.