Don’t break the bank during Coolinary at Avo

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Avo with our delicious meal.

Chef Nick Lamas go to drink is the beautiful Basilico. Look at that color! Vodka, Limoncello, Fresh Basil, and Fresh Lemon Juice over ice. Run, don't walk over to Avo to try their delicious Linguine and Clams and this awesome drink.

Check out Avo's Coolinary Menu:

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Charred Octopus

Pork Butter, Black Garlic, Pineapple, Calabrian Chiles

Fried Calamari

Tomato Pesto, Savory Lemon Curd, Parsley

Heirloom Tomato Salad

Marinated Field Peas, Lunch Box Peppers, Quinoa

Second Course

choice of

Duck Confit

Arancini, Giardiniera, Red Cabbage

Linguine & Clams

Fresh Soppressata, Herb Pangrattato

Chicken Marsala Cappelletti

Mushroom, Marsala Reduction, Herb Puree

Third Course

choice of

Affogato

Vanilla Gelato, Espresso

Zeppole

Chocolate-Hazelnut Sauce, Banana Gelato

Tiramisu

Ladyfingers, Espresso, Amaretto, Mascarpone Cheese, Cocoa

$35

Optional Wine Pairing

choice of

Gavi

Banfi – Piemonte, DOGC

Dolcetto D’alba

Banfi – Piemonte, DOGC

Prosecco Brut

Zardetto – Veneto, DOC

$18