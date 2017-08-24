Don’t break the bank during Coolinary at Avo

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at  Avo with our delicious meal.

Chef Nick Lamas go to drink is the beautiful Basilico. Look at that color! Vodka, Limoncello, Fresh Basil, and Fresh Lemon Juice over ice. Run, don't walk over to Avo to try their delicious Linguine and Clams and this awesome drink.

Check out Avo's Coolinary Menu:

Dinner Menu

First Course
choice of

Charred Octopus
Pork Butter, Black Garlic, Pineapple, Calabrian Chiles

Fried Calamari
Tomato Pesto, Savory Lemon Curd, Parsley

Heirloom Tomato Salad
Marinated Field Peas, Lunch Box Peppers, Quinoa

Second Course
choice of

Duck Confit
Arancini, Giardiniera, Red Cabbage

Linguine & Clams
Fresh Soppressata, Herb Pangrattato

Chicken Marsala Cappelletti
Mushroom, Marsala Reduction, Herb Puree

Third Course
choice of

Affogato
Vanilla Gelato, Espresso

Zeppole
Chocolate-Hazelnut Sauce, Banana Gelato

Tiramisu
Ladyfingers, Espresso, Amaretto, Mascarpone Cheese, Cocoa

$35

Optional Wine Pairing
choice of

Gavi
Banfi – Piemonte, DOGC

Dolcetto D’alba
Banfi – Piemonte, DOGC

Prosecco Brut
Zardetto – Veneto, DOC

$18

 

