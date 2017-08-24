Don’t break the bank during Coolinary at Avo

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Avo with our delicious meal.
Chef Nick Lamas go to drink is the beautiful Basilico. Look at that color! Vodka, Limoncello, Fresh Basil, and Fresh Lemon Juice over ice. Run, don't walk over to Avo to try their delicious Linguine and Clams and this awesome drink.
Check out Avo's Coolinary Menu:
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Charred Octopus
Pork Butter, Black Garlic, Pineapple, Calabrian Chiles
Fried Calamari
Tomato Pesto, Savory Lemon Curd, Parsley
Heirloom Tomato Salad
Marinated Field Peas, Lunch Box Peppers, Quinoa
Second Course
choice of
Duck Confit
Arancini, Giardiniera, Red Cabbage
Linguine & Clams
Fresh Soppressata, Herb Pangrattato
Chicken Marsala Cappelletti
Mushroom, Marsala Reduction, Herb Puree
Third Course
choice of
Affogato
Vanilla Gelato, Espresso
Zeppole
Chocolate-Hazelnut Sauce, Banana Gelato
Tiramisu
Ladyfingers, Espresso, Amaretto, Mascarpone Cheese, Cocoa
$35
Optional Wine Pairing
choice of
Gavi
Banfi – Piemonte, DOGC
Dolcetto D’alba
Banfi – Piemonte, DOGC
Prosecco Brut
Zardetto – Veneto, DOC
$18