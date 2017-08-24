× Cost of Bourbon Street construction doubles, weather causing serious delays

NEW ORLEANS — The Bourbon Street construction and French Quarter improvement project is behind schedule and over budget — already.

The first phase of the French Quarter Infrastructure Improvement Project is taking longer than expected.

Workers are replacing the old pavement on Bourbon Street, along with some of the water, sewerage and drainage lines. Entergy is also replacing gas lines and underground electrical equipment.

The city says work along the first four blocks of Bourbon Street won’t be finished until December. Bad weather has been delaying construction and driving up the cost of the project.

The initial budget of $6 million has more than doubled to $13 million, according to the city.

Because of the delays, the city has decided to break the project up into two phases. The second phase will begin next year.

Here’s the latest from the city on phase 1:

A full closure began on the 100 block of Bourbon Street on Apr. 24, 2017, followed by the 300 block on May 15, 2017 and the 200 block on July 5, 2017. A full closure of the 400 block will begin after the 100 block is re-opened to vehicular traffic.