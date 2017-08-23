× Woman accused of trying to kill Terrebonne deputy

GRAY, La. — A Thibodaux woman is behind bars after reportedly driving off while talking to a deputy — with the deputy hanging onto the vehicle.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Saturday evening, when deputies were dispatched to the Terrebonne Truck Plaza in Gray in response to reports of a woman being forced into a vehicle.

The caller reported the license plate number, and deputies found the vehicle driving on La. 659 (Old Schriever Highway).

The driver got out of the vehicle and told deputies that his friend, 35-year-old Hollie Lemoine, was addicted to drugs and was extremely paranoid.

A deputy walked to the passenger side to talk to Lemoine, who explained that she had bad feelings about people and was scared.

When it started raining during their conversation, Lemoine climbed into the driver’s seat and tried to drive off. The deputy grabbed onto the partially rolled down window and tried to stop Lemoine from pulling away, but she drove off quickly and began driving recklessly.

Lemoine jumped a concrete curb and crashed into a ditch in the 1300 block of West Main in Schriever.

That’s when she got out of the vehicle and ran to the second floor of a plantation home and tried to get inside.

Lemoine reportedly fought with deputies as they arrested her.

She was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail on charges of attempted second degree murder of a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer and resisting an officer.

Lemoine was also arrested on Lafourche Parish arrest warrants for simple burglary and failure to appear in court. She remains in jail on a $55,000 bond.

The deputy was treated on scene for minor injuries.