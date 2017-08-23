What do New Orleans Powerball players want to do if they win big?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - The powerball jackpot keeps growing and growing! Now reaching $700 million! The second largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history. And even though the odds of winning are 1 in 292 million, lots of people in New Orleans are playing!

The drawing is 9:59 PM Wednesday, so hurry and get your ticket! The prize has been growing since June 10th. There's been 21 drawings with no winner. But we found a lot of people feeling lucky! And they told us what they'd do with all that money!

"What am I going to do?

I'm going to take you out for dinner...

Then we are going to fix the icee machine!" said Sonia.

The guy at the gas station counter retorted, "What about your husband?"

Sonia quickly responded, "There is no husband, but I will get one then!"

Nicole Christian, visiting from Antigua, was more serious with her answer, telling us, "First thing I'd do is pay off my student loans and I would also donate a lot of money to combat white supremacy."

Her friend, Shanta Pamphild from St. Lucia told us, "a great part of that will be spent on traveling and getting a really nice home -- I love it right here (New Orleans), that's what I'd do with my money!"

If you win tonight you can choose to receive monthly payments, or take a lump sum of $443 million!

Good luck! We would love to see photos of you with your Powerball ticket(s). Send them to us at news@wgno.com

If you have any questions, please go here: http://www.powerball.com/pb_home-old.asp