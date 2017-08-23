Top 5 tips for The Warehouse Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Warehouse Sale by ALG is Sunday, and we're giving you the best tips to score amazing deals at this 6-hour flash sale featuring the hottest boutiques in New Orleans, Metairie, and the Northshore!

1. If you want the best selection, you better get a VIP ticket!

VIP Tickets are only $20, but I'd recommend the $25 option with a swag bag! Who knows what's inside? All we know is that it's guaranteed to be super cute. Get VIP tickets here.

2. No need to work out before the sale, it will be your cardio for the day!

You'll be running, you'll be sorting and you'll be hunting for the best deals on Sunday so be sure to wear your running gear! (Running shoes not actually required!)

3. But you should definitely carb load beforehand.

It's going to be a long day so eat up before the sale. I'm def going for bagels - who else is in?!

4. Get ready to play for your deals.

Whether it's 'fill the bag' or 'spin the wheel,' be prepared for any type of shopping game! You might just be gambling for your deal.

5. Be aggressive, B-E aggressive.

It's okay to bargain - everyone wants a good deal. Deals might get better towards the end of the day, but there will be less stock! My advice: if you see a piece you just have to have, grab it while you still can. Don't wait for someone else to snatch it up!

**Bonus: Get yourself a LipMix Lip Gloss from Hi Brow!

They can make you a custom Lip Gloss, Lipstick or Lip Balm on the spot! You can pick out a basic color, like red, nude or pink and they'll make you something to really flatter and match your skin tone. I love my lip gloss!

Come early, shop often. Invite all of your friends.

See you there!