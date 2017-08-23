There’s a depression in the Gulf. Is your hurricane kit up to date?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Harvey has reformed as a tropical depression in the Southern Gulf of Mexico.

Although the New Orleans area is not expecting anything but potential heavy rain from the storm, there's no better time than now to go through your hurricane kit and make sure you're prepared.

Here's a basic supply list and a list of additional items you should consider keeping on hand, courtesy of the Department of Homeland Security:

Basic Disaster Supplies Kit

To assemble your kit, store items in airtight plastic bags and put your entire disaster supplies kit in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag.

A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

Water - one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food - at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener for food

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Additional Emergency Supplies

Consider adding the following items to your emergency supply kit based on your individual needs: