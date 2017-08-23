The Dew Drop Jazz Hall hosts The Ahn Trio at Mandeville High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, LA -- The Dew Drop Jazz Hall kicked off their popular JazzKids school music program at Mandeville High school Wednesday morning. This year they had an exciting music assembly program lead by New York City based modern classical group, The Ahn Trio.

In 2011, President Obama invited The Ahn Trio to perform at the White House. The trio has also performed with legendary singer Prince.

The 45-minute program at Mandeville High featured an introduction to modern classical music by piano, cello, and violin with a musical performance by the three acclaimed musicians.

This fall marks the third year of JazzKids presenting ambitious live music programs, of all genres, that are geared to enhance the current, existing arts programs within the St. Tammany Parish School system.