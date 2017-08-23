Seniors citizens fighting back against Parkinson’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- According to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, they estimate more than a million people are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease growing at a rate of 60,000 people diagnosed each year.

With no cure for Parkinson's Disease, there are ways to slow down some of the symptoms due to Parkinson's.

Triumph Krav Maga located on the West Bank and in Metairie sponsors a class aimed towards seniors to battle the disease. Yes, boxing does help according to certified Rock Steady Boxing coach Tom Douglass. "Because boxers are training for the same thing that hurts the Parkinson's person, balance and core strength. We also use a boxing curriculum which works on a lot of core work. They might be on balls (balancing), jumping over rope," Douglass says.

Rock Steady Boxing is a nonprofit organization gives hope to those living with Parkinson's disease by working on particular exercises that improve balance, focus, hand-eye coordination, speed, and more. A lot of these exercises involve hitting a punching bag and being focused. Most of the seniors that attend the class do see improvement within a month.

Bob Shaw, a student of Rock Steady, says he see's improvement in his memory and has also witnessed others improvements. "One of the guys we worked with on the West Bank didn't have stairs up to the second floor, and his son had to help him up the stairs. He walks up and down the stairs by himself right now."

Triumph Krav Maga offers Rock Steady Boxing classes 3 days a week at $65 a month.

Triumph is a self-defense school offer classes in self-defense for law enforcements and civilians.