NOPD to conduct DWI checkpoint Thursday night
NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Thursday night.
The checkpoint will be set up at an undisclosed location between the hours of 9 p.m. on August 24 and 5 a.m. on August 25, according to the NOPD.
All drivers should prepare for the possibility of being stopped by having the proper documentation available.
This includes but is not limited to a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance, according to the NOPD.
