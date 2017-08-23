× NOPD to conduct DWI checkpoint Thursday night

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Thursday night.

The checkpoint will be set up at an undisclosed location between the hours of 9 p.m. on August 24 and 5 a.m. on August 25, according to the NOPD.

All drivers should prepare for the possibility of being stopped by having the proper documentation available.

This includes but is not limited to a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance, according to the NOPD.